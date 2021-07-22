'The cowboys are ready': Snake River Stampede Rodeo back for 2021 rodeo season

The 106th Snake River Stampede Rodeo is back in action.

The Idaho Ford Center decked out in pink for the Stampede for a Cure to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer prevention.

“It’s great the cowboys are ready, we’re ready, everybody needed the money, so they’re grateful that they’re having rodeos this year, and it means so much to us to have it back. This is our 106th Annual Rodeo this year so we are filling the house,” said Dan Ward, vice president of the Snake River Stampede Rodeo.

As rodeo season is in full swing, it’s been a tough year for a lot of the cowboys not having anywhere to compete — so many of them got creative to stay in shape.

"At first it was nice because we got to be home and spend time with our families," said Saddle Bronc contestant Mitch Pollock. "But after a month of not going to any rodeos it got pretty boring so we just had to stay active. I had a bunch of practice horses, I was getting on and I put on my own rodeos."

And financially this is where a lot of the cowboys earn their living, which made no rodeos even more difficult.

But that all changed Wednesday, when the top 12 scores come back to the finals on Saturday for a chance to win it all.

“It would mean everything. I have had this on my bucket list to win and I have made the final 3 times and I haven't been able to win it yet so hopefully this year," Pollock said.

But just to have the wildest, fastest show on earth back in Nampa this year makes the rodeo community happy.

"One big party yeah, so we are celebrating this year," said Ward. "This is a huge rodeo for this time of year we are getting down to a couple more months left in the season and everybody is pushing to make the finals so this rodeo right here it can be a big one."