The College of Idaho expands Legacy Program to Vallivue School District

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho is expanding its Legacy Program to the Vallivue School District.

The program presents elementary school students with the opportunity to earn a free ticket to a College of Idaho football or basketball game.

The program started with the College of Idaho basketball team years ago when the team partnered with the Caldwell school district and offered the program to students there.

“Where does happiness come from, we’ve really figured out that’s really just about giving back to others and to not worry about ourselves but to give our time and our effort to other people," Said basketball coach Colby Blaine.

As the program saw success, the athletic department decided to expand it to include the football team and a new school district, with the athletic department debuting the program at Skyway Elementary on Tuesday, September 19.

“You can always stand up and cheer and just feel free to be loud," Said Bryler Wagoner, a fifth grader at Skyway.

He says he's been to a bunch of Yotes basketball games and that his family has experience volunteering, so he's excited to participate in the program.

“We have this big cabinet and we had a ton of canned foods and we put all of them in a cart and we gave them to the food shelter," Wagoner said. " It made me feel good and helpful.”

Students will have to complete the amount of hours corresponding to their grade. 5th grade will do five hours, 4th will do four, and so on.

Students who finish the program will be invited to the Yotes football game on Oct. 14.