The Closet awarded a $5,000 Scripps Howard Foundation grant

Boise, (ID) - You may remember a few months ago, 6 On Your Side told you about the challenges facing a local non-profit called The Closet. The organization provides free, private shopping sprees for at-risk teenagers in Ada County. Recently, The Closet had to move from its rent-free location. The non-profit must now raise more money to stay afloat. When the Scripps Howard Foundation (the foundation linked to the 6 On Your Side Scripps parent company) saw the story, they wanted to help out.

Today, 6 On Your Side General Manager Ken Ritchie and News Anchor Michelle Edmonds awarded The Closet a $5,000 Scripps Howard Foundation grant. Kelly McMurry, the founder of The Closet, called the grant, "a blessing." This year, The Closet is on track to help a hundred disadvantaged teenagers a month.

The Closet thrives on donations of new and gently used clothing. You can find out more on how to donate on their Facebook page.