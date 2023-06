MERIDIAN, ID — On Wednesday morning, the Children’s Museum of Idaho announced the groundbreaking of its expansion.

The expansion will add 4,000 square feet to the museum, which will include a planetarium and five exhibit galleries.

According to the museum's executive director, Pat Baker, “The museum will remain open during construction.”

The planetarium and the new space will open sometime in early 2024.

You can learn more about the Children’s Museum of Idaho by going to their website.