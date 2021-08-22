The Caldwell Night Rodeo finishes up with the finals on Saturday night

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo is ranked as one of the top five large outdoor rodeos in the country and this Canyon County tradition is almost 100-years-old.

One of the main reasons why this rodeo is so popular with cowboys and cowgirls is they are the stars of the show and they get treated like such by the thousands of fans who pack the arena.

"This is one of the best rodeos we come to all year," said Clayton Hass who won the steer wrestling competition. "I love coming here, it’s awesome to add this to my resume as a win, and I look forward to coming back next year."

The star of stars was Utah Cowboy Stetson Wright who won the saddle bronc competition, the bull riding and the all-around competition at the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

"Oh the fans here are wild," said Wright. "I love coming here every year especially when I do good, it’s really fun to take those victory laps and see everybody cheering."

Shad Mayfield out of New Mexico won all three rounds of the calf roping competition which included an impressive finish on Saturday night in tie-down roping.

"Oh man this rodeo is great, I had three really good calves here and ended up winning all the rounds," said Mayfield. "My horse made it so easy for me."

The Caldwell Night Rodeo featured breakaway roping this year for the first time ever, which ended in a tie between Loni Lester and Erin Johnson.

"This is an awesome rodeo," said Johnson. "This is what breakaway ropers have been dreaming about for years and to be included at this level, with this kind of crowd, at this kind of a rodeo has been awesome we really want to thank the committee we loved it."

In the bareback Cole Reiner and Kaycee Feild would tie for first, in the team roping that victory would belong to Tyler Wade and Trey Yates and in the barrel racing Ivy Saebens would take home the belt buckle.

Saturday night marked the end of five nights of rodeo that the fans were able to enjoy and there were so many stories that came out of this year's rodeo.

Our Lynsey Amundson provided coverage throughout the week that included stories on the Man Up Crusade, the junior rodeo and how this event is a family tradition for so many ropers and riders.