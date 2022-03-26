The Boise Flower & Garden show highlights a busy weekend in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Flower and Garden Show has helped the Treasure Valley kick-off spring for 24 years, but this year the event has been packed with more people than even before the pandemic.

Spring fever has set in and with TreeFort also happening in downtown Boise this weekend it amounts to the most people downtown in a long time.

"A huge turnout for the Boise Flower and Garden Show yesterday we were packed and day two is just as busy," said Anna Marie Aldinger of the Boise Flower and Garden Show in the Boise Centre. "You can definitely tell the Treasure Valley is ready to kick-off spring and to get their gardening on."

This event features local nurseries, landscaping companies, new products, arts and crafts and a row of locally sourced food from Idaho.

But the Boise Flower and Garden Show is also here to educated people on what to to plant, when to plant it and how to take care of those plants so they thrive, people can learn about all sorts of different techniques through the seminars that happen every hour on the hour.

"The seminars are awesome," said Aldinger. "They come included with your ticket they are educational in nature and cover a variety of topics so if you are new to gardening or a seasoned gardener there is a plethora of information for you at these seminars."

The Boise Bonzai Society caught my eye as this local non-profit had about 75 different trees on display with some of them being up too 400-years-old.

"I’m a tree nerd, I love trees," said Jon White of the Boise Bonzai Society. "I love being able to talk to the public about it and share this passion."

The Boise Bonzai Society has around 60-70 members who meet quarterly and the Boise Flower and Garden Show gives them a chance to showcase what they do to the public.

The club grows a variety of indoor and outdoor trees both temperate and tropical and they can help people figure out how to utilize Idaho's climate to grow these amazing plants.

"We are blessed with some really long growing days for the longevity of the year to get some things accomplished that people in a lot of other areas can’t," said White. "It is really not that difficult if you know the timing of doing the work you are supposed to do when you are supposed to do it."

The Boise Flower and Garden Show will wrap up on Sunday they are open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and we were told if you buy your tickets online you can skip the line to get into the Boise Centre.