The Boise Farmers Market open for 2023 season

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market 2023 season has opened.

What is, for many, a Saturday tradition, the BFM had its 2023 season opening April 1, albeit to a lot of rain. Even so, many people came out to get weekly supply of farm fresh foods.

This market truly has something for everyone. Where they have plenty of fresh produce and flowers from local gardens and farms, this market has a wide variety of meats, crafts, wineries and even knife sharpening services.

BFM also offers many community programs.

For kids ages 5-12, they have the Sprouts Kids Club., sponsored by the Boise Co-Op and Boise Bench Lions Club. The kids club has a mission to teach kids about nutrition and the importance of eating fresh foods. Each child that signs up gets a free shopping bag, a passport (that they keep at the market) where the kids get a sticker for each Saturday they check-in with incentives for every ten collected, and can participate in tastings, games and more.

The market also offers a Double Up Food Bucks program. For every $20 purchased on an EBT card, they match $20 that can be used to purchase fresh fruits, veggies, and food-bearing plants.

For those folks that don't have the time on a Saturday, or are not interested in taking the stroll between booths, it offers the BFM Drive-Thru. Shoppers can go to the on-line store and place orders on Tuesday and Wednesday and can pick up their order in a specified area on Saturday.

The market boasts over 60 local farmers, ranchers and vendors and is located at 1500 Shoreline Drive, and runs every Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm through November.

Most Saturdays have live entertainment and special events are hosted in spring, summer and fall.

To search for vendors, or more information on their program, go to TheBoiseFarmersMarket.com.

Definitely worth the trip.

