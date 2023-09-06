The Boise Art Museum hosts the 69th Art in the Park, this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Art Museum hosts the 69th Art in the Park, Friday-Sunday, at Julia Davis Park.

This popular cultural event features more than 240 artists, showing and selling anything from classic art, glass, and metalworks, to pottery and textiles, jewelry, and toys.

Many favorites will be returning to the event, as well as 48 new artists ready to make their Boise debut, offering a fantastic assortment of arts and crafts for all shoppers. 106 of the artists signed up for the show are from Idaho.

Music will provide the background from the Gene Harris Bandshell, accompanied by 30 food and beverage vendors on-site for attendees.

The Children's Art tent, located in the big white tent on the north side of the Rose Garden, will have an arts and crafts project closely related to artwork on display in the Art Museum, encouraging children to be inspired and get creative. The tent will be open both Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11:00 am.

Art in the Park is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Boise Art Museum.



Friday, September 8, 10 AM – 8 PM

Saturday, September 9, 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday, September 10, 10 AM – 5 PM

There is no parking in Julia Davis Park during this weekend, with the exception of limited disabled permit parking, however, Free shuttles to and from Art in the Park are available.

Bicycle parking can be found at three convenient locations.

BAM would like to remind everyone to leave your pets at home.

