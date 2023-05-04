The Better Business Bureau warns Idaho businesses of imposters and scammers

IDAHO — Thieves are faking their way into companies in the Treasure Valley with the goal of stealing money and identity. Many of these imposters are using the name of the Better Business Bureau to convince their victims of their scams and deception.

The BBB's Dale Dixon spoke with Idaho News 6's Matt Sizemore, providing details about the nefarious imposters and how they infiltrate businesses in Idaho.

Dixon explains that there are three different tactics being employed by the thieves.

Firstly, these imposters will use threats which usually involve lying that there have been complaints about the business to the BBB and that a fee is now owed, essentially extorting money.

The next tactic leverages supposed late fees, claiming the business owes money to the BBB as a fake collections call.

Finally, the thieves will claim to offer loans or credit repair services to the business as the BBB, something Dixon says they absolutely do not do.

"Any communication from us to a business is going to be very legitimate and there will be no demand," says Dixon. "Anything that makes you jump through a hoop or would be out of the ordinary for the way you would normally do business is a massive red flag."

If you receive a suspicious call or message from the BBB, Dixon says the best thing to do is hang up the phone and contact the Better Business Bureau.