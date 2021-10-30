Watch
News

Actions

The Berry Ranch wraps up pumpkin season

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Leon Neal
<p> Farmer Verity Bachelor sits with the new pumpkin crop at "PYO Pumpkins" on October 4, 2017 in Hoo, England. The company began in 2009 and allows families to visit the site to pick their own pumpkins, ahead of Halloween events on October 31. </p>
40 ways to celebrate National Pumpkin Day this Friday, including deals and freebies
Posted at 10:01 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 00:01:23-04

NAMPA, Idaho — As a young boy, Fred Schreffler dreamed of owning a farm. Then in 1992 he founded The Berry Ranch.

Around 30 years later his two sons and wife help him run the business. The family owned farm stays busy throughout all the different seasons, especially during pumpkin season.

“People want to connect with where it’s growing, they want to pick the pumpkin off the vine,” Schreffler said. “They want to see that and feel that connection, and you just can’t feel it unless you’re where it grows.”

For many, visiting a pumpkin patch is an essential fall activity, but it takes time to get setup. Even before planting the pumpkin seeds, The Berry Ranch takes advanced preparation.

“You have to have transportation in order, have some willing hands, something to put them into, some way to move them out, some place to go,” Schreffler said. “There’s just a lot of pieces to put together way in advance.”

This season, The Berry Ranch faced some challenges due to the weather.

Schreffler said the extreme heat this summer affected the bloom, set, growth and maturity of the pumpkins, while the rain prevented people from picking pumpkins because of the mud.

“We’ve had this kind of stuff before, but it comes in long term cycles and you learn to deal with everything,” Schreffler said.

The season ends on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light