The Beach Boys join Western Idaho Fair Lineup

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Western Idaho Fair is returning in August, and the fourth musical headliner has been unveiled by organizers. The Beach Boys will be playing their timeless hits at the ICCU Grandstand stage at the Western Idaho Fair on August 22.

Like in years past, general admission to the show is still free with fair admission, but the fairgrounds are now offering a limited number of reserved seats and boxes at the Grandstand stage for a new concert experience. Those can be purchased as you are buying your fairgrounds tickets online at IdahoFair.com.

The Western Idaho Fair also hosts competitions, an array of entertainers, the Butler Carnival, and, of course, the concert series which will feature Kansas on Aug. 19, Nate Smith on Aug. 20, and Yung Gravy on Aug. 21 in addition to the Beach Boys on Aug. 22. One more headliner will join this group of artists as the Aug. 23 show, but that won't be announced until Tuesday, April 30.