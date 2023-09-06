The Angry Easel to host a paint party fundraiser, raising money for the Alzheimer's Association

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Paint parties are gaining popularity around the nation. One local Meridian business is trying to take advantage of that popularity to raise money for Alzheimer's research.

Wednesday night, the Angry Easel is hosting a paint party at The Village in Meridian. The event kicks off the 2024 fundraising year.

Angry Easel owner, Michelle Brotzman, got into fundraising around 2019, and since then she's raised thousands for the Alzheimer's Association.

“It’s amazing to see what art therapy does for the memory for people," Brotzman says. "They still have that passion even if they don’t remember other things.”

Brotzman has become one of the prominent volunteer coordinators for the Alzheimer's Association in Idaho.

Not only do they look for a cure, they also try to provide support and programs for people and families who are dealing with the disease.

“Yes we do need to find a cure for Alzheimer’s," said Alix Hilton, who works with the Alzheimer's Association. "However, those that are living it, what do you do? And that’s where we provide local services for families and caregivers to find out, what is this disease what do I do if I'm experiencing this.”

For a full calendar of the Angry Easel events, visit their website.