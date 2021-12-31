The 9th Annual Idaho Potato Drop is tonight. Here's what to know.

It's time to ring in the new year — the Idaho way. For those who don't have New Year's Eve plans already, the 9th annual Idaho Potato Drop will be held downtown, an Idaho New Year's Eve tradition dating back to 2013.

“The potato drop is always just this really lively energetic event,” event emcee Austin von Johnson said. “It's just of a little bit of everything. Of course, the fireworks are always great, the drop itself is fun and iconic.”

Idaho News 6

Along with the drop of the VIP guest, the very important potato, there will be live music, a ski and snowboarding show, The Wrestling Club and fireworks.

Attendees will have to show proof of vaccination of a negative COVID-19 test result taken in the past 72 hours to enter the beer garden, according to the website. Masks are required where six feet of distance can't be maintained.

“I just think it's kind of fun and kind of a lounge-in-cheek type thing to kind of laugh a little bit and come out and watch a giant potato drop, you know. To celebrate the silly thing about us.” Johnson said. “Idaho is known for potatoes. That's our thing. Like it or not. I know we’re the Gem State, but we’re not really the Gem State. We’re the potato state.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. in Cecil D. Andrus park and make sure you bundle up with lots of layers if you plan on being a spec-tator.