The 2023 Spirit of Boise has landed in the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — Ann Morrison Park is hosting the 32nd annual Spirit of Boise beginning Friday for the Labor Day weekend, weather permitting.

Watching balloons decorating the skies over Boise in the mornings is a visual spectacular like no other.

Thursday morning, some of the city's finest hitched a ride with pilots getting ready for the event, including Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

"When you get here it's such a beautiful view of Boise,” McLean said, “and to see so many kids and others, its so much fun, and more peaceful than anything.”

With several unique balloons, there are plenty of photo opportunities as well.

Some spectators we ran into Thursday morning told Idaho News 6, it’s the beauty of the balloons and the area that keeps bringing them back.

“We come every year. We've been coming for 18 or so years,” said Valerie Favicchio from Colorado. ”We love flying here in the valley, it's just a great event. We love Kids Day, the smile on those kids' faces, and just the camaraderie.”

”It's kind of a bucket list item for me to see a bunch of balloons at the same time. I've always thought they're very magical so I'm excited to see them all once. They fill up and take off,” added a spectator named Trish.

Spirit of Boise schedule of events

Friday

7:10 a.m. - Tribute launch in honor of Larry Gebert 7:20 a.m. - Mandatory flight 5:30 p.m. - Nite Glow activities begin: Food, vendors and live music 8:05 p.m. - Nite Glow Spectacular

Saturday

6:00 a.m. - Launch 7:20 a.m. - Mandatory flight

Sunday

6:00 a.m. - Dawn Patrol / Inflation / Launch 7:20 a.m. - Mandatory flight



Flights run until approximately 9:00 a.m. each day.

*NOTE: There are no public balloon rides available at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

