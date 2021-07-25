The 11th annual Patriot Thunder motorcycle ride raises money for Idaho's military

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State police escorted motorcycle riders from the High Desert Harley Davidson in Meridian along Interstate 84 to Mountain Home in the 11th annual Patriot Thunder Ride.

The ride was capped at 1,200 riders, but we talked with a few riders who showed up three hours early so they could be first in line.

This ride raises money for the military family support fund for both Mountain Home Air Force base and the Idaho National Guard.

“We would not be successful if we didn’t have community support, the Idaho Patriot riders are no exception and we don’t take that for granted," said Major General Michael Garshak of the Idaho National Guard. "We just want to say thank you on behalf of all the men and women in the military who work here in Idaho and I just want to wish you all a safe ride."

This ride has raised more than two million dollars to provide interest-free loans to military members and their families and it all started during Dirk Kempthorne's tenure as governor.

“I’m proud to ride with all of you today as we proudly stand with every man and woman who wears the uniform of the United States military, the finest military in the world," said Kempthorne.

"Thank you for riding today God bless you, God bless America and ride safe," said Governor Brad Little.