Text to 911 now available in Canyon County, calling still encouraged when possible

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that Text to 911 is now available in the county.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch center and City of Nampa dispatch center now have the service available, giving citizens and visitors another way to reach out for help in an emergency. CCSO still encourages the community to always call 911 when possible, but to use the text option when calling is not feasible.

The ability to text directly to emergency communication officers will be beneficial in many situations. The texting service provides deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired people direct access to 911 services.

It also provides access to 911 where safety would be compromised if a person were speaking, like domestic violence, home invasion or active shooter situations, according to a news release. The service also enables contact with emergency communication officers when cell service is not good enough for voice calls.

Text to 911 is not available everywhere at this time. CCSO says voice calls to 911 are the best and fastest way to contact emergency services.

“This is a great tool that has already helped save a man’s life right here in our community,” said Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “One of the first text to 911 messages our dispatch center received was from a young child who was speech impaired, and he texted that his dad was having a medical emergency. Our dispatch team was able to get the location of the house via text message and send help. This was a real-life example of how Text to 911 can save lives.

Below are the FCC guidelines on how to contact 911 via text using a wireless phone or other type of mobile device:

