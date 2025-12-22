Teton Pass closed following controlled avalanche, 'substantial cleanup' underway

WILSON, Wyoming — A large avalanche that was triggered during avalanche mitigation work has closed Teton Pass for an extended period of time, reports the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

A notice issued by WYDOT indicates that the road will reopen sometime between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Transportation officials warn motorists not to park on the side of Highway 22 at this time, as it can delay reopening.

The cleanup is so substantial, WYDOT contacted their neighbors in Idaho for assistance. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) answered that call, saying, "Eastern Idaho is here to help through today, tonight, and until the task is done."

Wyoming Department of Transportation

You can find road updates here: Wyo Road — 511 Map