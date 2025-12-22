Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Teton Pass closed following controlled avalanche, 'substantial cleanup' underway

Teton Pass.png
Idaho Transportation Department
Teton Pass is closed after a large avalanche released during mitigation work overnight.
Teton Pass.png
Posted

WILSON, Wyoming — A large avalanche that was triggered during avalanche mitigation work has closed Teton Pass for an extended period of time, reports the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

A notice issued by WYDOT indicates that the road will reopen sometime between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Transportation officials warn motorists not to park on the side of Highway 22 at this time, as it can delay reopening.

The cleanup is so substantial, WYDOT contacted their neighbors in Idaho for assistance. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) answered that call, saying, "Eastern Idaho is here to help through today, tonight, and until the task is done."

Screenshot 2025-12-22 162844.png

You can find road updates here: Wyo Road — 511 Map

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights