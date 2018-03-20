Ten suspects identified in Boise area child sex abuse crackdown

BOISE, ID - Names of ten people arrested in a four-day multi-agency Boise area child sex abuse crackdown were released Tuesday by area law enforcement officials.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office issued a news release late Monday, saying “The project was a cooperative effort between federal, state and local agencies. Agencies conducted the operation Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early Monday.”

“Five suspects face prosecution for state charges. The other five have been referred for federal charges. The state prosecutions involve two suspects charged with enticement of a child through use of the internet, two suspects charged with attempted lewd conduct with a minor, and one suspect who was charged with both enticement of a child through the use of the internet and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Of those facing federal charges, four were charged with enticement of a minor and one was charged with sex trafficking of a minor,” the release stated.

The State defendants, being prosecuted by Ada County Prosecutor’s Office are:

Samuel B. Grove, 28, of Baker City, Oregon; charged with enticement of a child through use of the internet

Jerry L. Moore; enticement of a child through use of the internet and attempted sexual exploitation of a child

Noel Ramirez, 24, of Tracy, California; attempted lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16

Matthew C. Kruzich, 49, of Boise; enticement of a child through use of the internet

Terry J. Horn, 39, of Garden City; attempted lewd conduct of a minor under the age of 16

Those facing federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office are:

Steven L. Walker, 50, of Nampa; one count of coercion and enticement

Anthony J. Magana, 30, of Boise; one count of coercion and enticement

Omar Luna, 28, of Boise; one count of sex trafficking of children

Gary A. Baker, 49, of Caldwell; one count of coercion and enticement and

Jason S. Kitley, 48, of Boise; one count of coercion and enticement

The Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, who organized and supervised the operation. The collaborative effort was part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Ada County Emergency Management provided facilities for the operation. Other participating agencies included the Idaho State Police, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, the Boise Police Department, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office, the Garden City Police Department, the Nampa Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

