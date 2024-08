ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, phone lines for Adams County Dispatch are down this morning. This includes both non-emergency and 911 calls. In the meantime, calls will be transferred to Valley County Dispatch and call information will be relayed to Adams County Dispatch.

At this time there is no estimated time for how long this issue will take to be resolved, but we'll update you here as soon as those services are back up and running.