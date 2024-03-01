Temporary full intersection closure at Midland and Iowa starting Monday

NAMPA, Idaho — Starting this Monday, March 4, the intersection at Midland and Iowa in Nampa will be fully closed until March 18.

City of Nampa Location of project at Iowa and Midland

Private utilities will be relocated throughout the closure. Once opened, however, current traffic control will resume.

The closure will allow the contractor to install underground stormwater improvements which include storm drain piping, gravity irrigation structures, and installing water and electrical services.

There are also construction plans to install a roundabout at Midland and Iowa, but that will be done in phases to minimize impact to drivers.

The whole project is expected to be complete by mid-August 2024.