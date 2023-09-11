Temporary closure of parking lot at Celebration Park starts Sept 12

MELBA, Idaho — The main parking lot at Celebration Park is scheduled to be closed for construction between September 12 - 22, prompting officials to advise visitors to expect congestion at the popular park in Melba.

Throughout the construction, the lot and boating access will be available for visitors, though sections will be closed for construction crews.

Visitors are requested to park away from the construction zones and be prepared to move vehicles when requested by park staff.

For visitors heading to the East End camping area and the Halverson Trailhead, it is recommended to enter the park from Victory Lane (see attached map):

· From South Nampa head south on Highway 45 toward Melba

· Turn left on Melba Road

· Turn right on South Can Ada Road

· Turn right on Victory Lane and follow it until you reach a gravel road

· Follow the gravel road about ½ mile

· Merge left and you will enter Celebration Park East Camping in ¼ mile

Questions regarding the closure should be directed to the Canyon County Parks at 208-454-6884 or the Celebration Park visitor center at 208-455-6022.