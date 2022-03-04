Teenager creates business to help Idaho's homeless pets one toy at a time

BOISE, Idaho — Helping animals and the community is a passion for one girl living in Boise and she is making it her mission to help animals in the Treasure Valley — one dog toy at a time.

Amalia saw people with pets experiencing homelessness in Treasure Valley, so she wanted to help. The 13-year-old started Boise Pet Helper, a business she runs on her own to give pet supplies to Boise’s homeless population.

Idaho News 6

“I really like to do it and I’ve sort of always had a thing with animals, that I love to see all of the different animals that come by and then see what their like when they get their toys,” Amalia said.

She collects used animal supplies and also collects donations through Venmo to buy new supplies like toys, food, collars, leashes and even sweaters to keep animals warm during the winter.

“They come and ask me for stuff and when I have it I’ll give it to them but if I don’t have it then I'll just tell them I'll do my best to get it for them next week. I try and say hi to everybody and just sit there and wait for anybody who needs help,” Amalia said. "I love to get tennis balls because there’s nothing wrong with getting a tennis ball.”

She sets up her stand at Rhodes Skate Park every Monday night from 5-6 p.m. next to Boise Mutual Aid to give out the supplies to those who need it most.

"If I can help them, I will help them, and if I can’t then I’ll recommend an area for them to be helped at. I feel really happy whenever I help somebody and so it's really fun for me. I try my best to get people what they need for their animals and I try to make it so that anybody who wants an animal is able to get an animal and take care of its well,” Amalia said.

