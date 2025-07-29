Teen burned after falling through thermal crust in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming — A 17-year-old boy suffered significant burns to his foot and ankle Monday morning after stepping through a thin thermal crust near Lone Star Geyser in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials said the teen was hiking in a thermal area when the ground gave way beneath him, exposing him to scalding water below the surface.

Emergency responders transported him to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the incident is under investigation, and no further details are available.

The park reminds visitors that thermal features are extremely dangerous despite their beauty. More than 20 people have died from burns sustained after entering or falling into the park's hot springs, according to Yellowstone officials.

This is the first reported thermal injury in Yellowstone in 2025. The last incident occurred in September 2024.

Visitors should stay on designated boardwalks and trails, keep children close, and never touch or enter thermal features. Pets are prohibited in thermal areas, and exposure to toxic gases is possible in some basins.