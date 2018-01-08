Toyota unveils e-Palette vehicle concept at CES 2018

Self-driving autos may change business of delivery

Scripps National Desk
12:08 PM, Jan 8, 2018
President of Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda speaks in front of the e-Palette Concept Vehicle, a fully autonomous, battery-electric vehicle with open control interface to allow partner companies to install their own automated driving system, during a press event for CES 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 9-12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. 

Alex Wong
LG Electronics USA Vice President of Marketing David VanderWaal displays a concept shopping robot during a LG press event for CES 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 9-12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees.

David Becker
On display today at the world's largest tech show is the e-Palette Concept Vehicle, a fully autonomous, battery-electric vehicle with open control interface.

The vehicle is designed to allow partner companies to install their own automated driving system. It is customizable for things such as stores that offer delivery. The driverless automobiles can carry cargo and can change in size depending on the needs of the customer.

Toyota did not say whether it plans to actually build these concept vehicles. It hopes to debut the vehicle at the 2020 Olympics in Toyko, Japan.

Several new tech concepts are being shown at CES 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The show runs all week and includes 3,900 exhibitors.

