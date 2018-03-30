Tech company changing how you view March Madness

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Slide on your headset, sit back and be instantly transported to college basketball's biggest stage.

That's the sensation you get with the NCAA March Madness Live VR, which is described as an "immersive virtual experience."

"The idea is to really explain what it's like to be here in the arena and at the game,” said Intel Product Implementation Manager Nadia Banks.

It's gives new meaning to the phrase "court-side."

So far this season, 21 college basketball games have been broadcast on the device during the NCAA tournament.

Fans can even select which camera angle they would like to watch from by choosing from one of the more than 20 different cameras throughout the arena.

Banks said sometimes it takes a little push to get reluctant fans to try out the virtual reality, but once they do, it's easy to see why it's hard to put down the virtual goggles.

"People are a little skeptical at first when they put it on then they go ‘Whoa! That's cool,’” Banks said.