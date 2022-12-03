Team USA falls to the Netherlands as people packed Double Tap Pub for a soccer watch party

BOISE, Idaho — After failing to qualify for the last World Cup, the United States had something to prove and they made it through their group setting up a matchup against the Netherlands.

Even before the first light of a new day hit downtown Boise, people packed Double Tap pub to come together to cheer on Team USA.

“I was initially going to stay home and watch the game, but I had two co-workers tell me everyone was coming together at eight in the morning on a Saturday to come watch the game," said Josilyn Daggs who played collegiately at the University of Idaho. "So I was like I have to be here."

The pub was packed and you could feel the emotion on every play, the United States had some chances to score early, but they missed those opportunities and the Dutch capitalized to take a two-nil lead into the half.

Team USA scored a goal in the second half to pull within one, but the Netherlands had the answer and the Dutch advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Team USA.

What a ride.



Thank you for your unwavering support, from a grueling Qualifying journey to the Knockout Round here in Qatar.



It’s a privilege to represent the United States of America, and we can’t wait to play in front of you all on home soil in 2026.#OnlyForward 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A1Fr1ERKXk — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) December 3, 2022

Even though people who showed up to the watch party left disappointed they enjoyed the experience of coming together to cheer on the red white and the blue.

“Everyone is just electric," said Casey Dunn. "It’s an atmosphere you just can’t beat, it is one for America and it is one for everyone here as a soccer fan."

"It just feels amazing to be here with everyone supporting our country," said Daggs. "I think that in the coming years they are going to be unstoppable, honestly, I think we are going to be the top country to play and win the World Cup."

The United States featured the second youngest team in the World Cup and the youngest to advance past group play setting the stage for 2026 when North America hosts the World Cup.