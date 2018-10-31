Teal Pumpkin Project keeps kids safe from food allergies on Halloween

A nationwide project to keep kids with food allergies safe this Halloween has released a list of Treasure Valley neighborhoods so families can trick-or-treat without worry.

Houses with a teal pumpkin on the doorstep or a sign in the window offer non-food treats such as glow sticks or stickers. Halloween candies often contain milk, nuts, and eggs, which are all common allergies.

You can find a list of the allergy safe neighborhoods participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project here. There are also ideas for non-food items to offer trick-or-treaters.