Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged

(CNN) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is going from “so high school” to officially engaged.

The couple announced that they are engaged in concurrent posts shared on social media.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption on the post reads.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Originally Published: 26 AUG 25 13:14 ET

By Alli Rosenbloom, Dan Heching, CNN

