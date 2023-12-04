Watch Now
Taylen Green announces entering the transfer portal

Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty celebrate after a touchdown against North Dakota on September 16, 2023
Idaho News 6
Posted at 1:00 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 15:00:08-05

BOISE, Idaho — Shortly after the BSU press conference announcing Spencer Danielson as head coach came to a close, star QB Taylen Green announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on his "X" account.

Although it appears that he has left the door ajar for returning to Boise State.

"I will be entering the transfer portal, but I am not closing the door on returning to Boise State," Green wrote.

The Broncos won the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday, beating UNLV, earning BSU its 5th MWC Title, and Green was named the Offensive MVP of the game.

