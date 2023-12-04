Taylen Green announces entering the transfer portal

BOISE, Idaho — Shortly after the BSU press conference announcing Spencer Danielson as head coach came to a close, star QB Taylen Green announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on his "X" account.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV pic.twitter.com/FHR2qpbwli — Taylen Green (@taylengreen17) December 4, 2023

Although it appears that he has left the door ajar for returning to Boise State.

"I will be entering the transfer portal, but I am not closing the door on returning to Boise State," Green wrote.

The Broncos won the Mountain West Championship game on Saturday, beating UNLV, earning BSU its 5th MWC Title, and Green was named the Offensive MVP of the game.

