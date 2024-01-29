Watch Now
TAX TIME: Agencies begin processing individual income tax returns

Deadline to file is April 15
Patrick Sison/AP
FILE - A W-4 form on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of filings electronically and through paper forms. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 29, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — State and federal agencies have begun processing 2023 income tax returns.

The Idaho State Tax Commission says the fastest way to get your returns is to e-file and submit early.

The Commission adding that if you e-file, it takes 7 to 8 weeks to get a refund, where filing by paper will take 10 to 11 weeks.

All Idaho tax returns go though fraud-detection reviews. The Tax Commission may send you a letter to verify your identity or ask for more information before issuing your refund.

The State of Idaho expects to process more than one million returns this year.

The deadline to file is April 15.

