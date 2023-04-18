Tax returns due Tuesday: what you need to know

BOISE, Idaho — State and federal taxes are due Tuesday, April 18 and for those filing last minute, there are ways to make the process a little easier.

First up, The Idaho State Tax Commission is accepting curbside drop-offs at their Boise office until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Tax Commission employees will be out front with bins to accept Idaho returns and hand out tax forms.

If you don't think you have enough time to get your taxes done by the deadline, you can get an extension. For federal tax returns, just e-file an extension form on the IRS website. For Idaho returns, you can get an automatic six-month extension by paying enough of your total tax due by the deadline.

To qualify, you need to pay either 80% of the estimated tax owed for 2022 or 100% of the total tax owed on your 2021 income tax return. Of note, you'll have more time to file your taxes and avoid a penalty, but you'll owe 5% annual interest on any tax owed after the deadline.

Lastly, you can get an extension on Idaho returns if you've been impacted by severe weather in California, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi or New York this year. Affected taxpayers should write "WEATHER-RELATED DISASTER" at the top of their tax return to qualify for the extension.

For more information or last-minute tips on taxes, head to tax.idaho.gov.

