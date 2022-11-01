'Taste of Downtown' kicks off in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The annual 'Taste of Downtown' event is underway in Boise. Put on by the Downtown Boise Association, the event is designed to give community members an opportunity to experience local ingredients that drive the downtown Boise food and beverage scene.

To celebrate the 12th anniversary of the event, over 50 participating businesses are offering a $12 special to local foodies.

"This is an offering of the members, our members and the merchants of downtown and they love doing this. They love bringing in the audiences, people really get excited for it and really it feels like a week where everyone is like grabbing their friends and checking out something new," said Jennifer Hensley, Executive Director of the Downtown Boise Association.

The event runs through Sunday, Nov. 6. Community members are encouraged to share their experience on social media by tagging @downtownboise and using the hashtag #tastedowntownboise.

All menus can be previewed here. Making reservations is recommended but not mandatory.