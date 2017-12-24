Task Force One Firefighters return from California

MERIDIAN, Idaho - Firefighters from Idaho Task Force One are back in the Treasure Valley after fighting the largest wildfire in California's history. The team of 16 firefighters is from four different agencies including Boise, Kuna, Meridian, and Star. The team arrived home Saturday afternoon.

"It's good to be back in the regular groove," said Captain Brian Ashton of the Boise Fire Department. "Down there is a little hectic every day you don't really know what's coming."

The team spent two weeks in southern California on the Lilac and Thomas fires. The Thomas fire has burned over 273,400 acres Northwest of Los Angles, making it the most massive wildfire in the state's history. At last check, it was at 65% contained. While working on the Thomas fire, crews did everything from keeping the flames at bay to working with impacted families.

The Fire chiefs for Meridian and Boise say they were happy to send some of their guys down to help and are willing to give a helping hand to neighboring states in the future.

"I think this is going to become more prevalent we saw it in Montana last year California this year, Oregon," said Meridian Fire Chief Mark Neimeyer. "Unfortunately these fires were going to quite a bit of, so we'll be prepared to help again."

Idaho Task Force Two, made up of firefighters from Canyon and Gem counties arrived home late Friday night.