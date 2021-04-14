Tamarack offering elopement packages for weddings affected by COVID-19

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Resort is hosting wedding ceremonies for up to 10 couples whose weddings were canceled due to the coronavirus. The ceremonies will be held on June 29 on Lake Cascade and one couple will win a free celebration.

The $600 wedding package includes a one-hour pontoon boat rental for a private floating ceremony, an officiant, a DJ for the first dance, celebratory champagne toast and commemorative champagne glasses. Each couple can invite 10 friends and family members to attend the ceremony in person.

All couples have the option to make a honeymoon stay with discounted lodging at the Lodge at Osprey Meadows for the week of their wedding. There will be the option of amenity-package upgrades like a champagne honeymoon basket. A complimentary shuttle service will be available for the couple and guests to and from the Lodge for the ceremony.

If weather cancels the ceremony, Tamarack Resort will relocate couples to the Arling Center for an indoor ceremony and celebration. The ceremony blocks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting April 13. You can find more information and a link to apply here.

The last package will be reserved for a couple selected through a contest. To enter, interested couples must submit an essay to hjohnson@tamarackidaho.com describing their original wedding plans and how they had to change them due to COVID-19. A panel of judges will review the essays and choose a winner. The deadline to enter is May 1, 2021, and the winner will be announced on May 15, 2021.

This is the second time the resort has offered couples a special elopement or vow-renewal package for canceled plans. 16 couples tied the knot in fall on the mountain summit.