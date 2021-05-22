Tamarack Mountain Resort prepares for summer operations

DONNELLY, Idaho — Tamarack Mountain Resort will offer several new recreational amenities this summer giving people a chance to recreate in a variety of ways.

Tamarack will offer lift service mountain biking seven days a week for the first time, they have a new fleet of electronic bikes for people to try out and later this summer they will also add a new intermediate mountain biking trail.

One of the things that makes Tamarack a unique destination is Lake Cascade and this summer they will have jet skis for rent, more paddleboards and a bigger selection of boats for people to rent.

Tamarack will also be introducing a new outdoor ax-throwing area, live music every Tuesday night in the village, and on select nights they will use the chairlift for stargazing.

They will have a free weekly outdoor concert series in the amphitheater on Thursday beginning July and they also have plans to build a new disc golf course.

"We are definitely excited with everything that is going to be happening this summer," said Scott Turlington. "The energy that is here, the real estate sales are still going incredibly strong, the guest experiences are excellent and we got new restaurants opening."

Tamarack will open next Friday, May 28, but some of the activities including mountain biking will not begin until June 11 because of snowpack still on the mountain.

This season they also have their inaugural season of the Sky Pass that provides free lift access to local K-12 students, click here for more information on tickets and passes.