Watch Now
News

Actions

Tamarack is giving skiers and riders a bonus week!

Skiing at Tamarack
Picasa
Skiing at Tamarack
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 14:13:01-04

TAMARACK, Idaho — With record snowfall, and more in the forecast, the resort is extending winter operations an additional six days through Saturday, April 8.

During the bonus week of April 2-8, pre-purchased day tickets will be available at steep discounts — $25 for midweek and $45 on Saturday for adults.

Tamarack’s "Idaho Free Day," which provides a free, one-day lift ticket to season passholders from any other Idaho ski area, is still in effect. Tamarack Outfitters will also be offering 50% discounts on retail.

Terrain will be limited, but snow coverage won’t be. The resort will operate three lifts — Discovery, Tamarack Express and Summit Express — from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and groom Discovery, Homestead, Waltz, Upper Serenity, Lower Serenity, Upper Showtime, Canoe Ridge, and upper and lower Bliss. Showtime Terrain Park will also be open and groomed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light