Tamarack is giving skiers and riders a bonus week!

TAMARACK, Idaho — With record snowfall, and more in the forecast, the resort is extending winter operations an additional six days through Saturday, April 8.

During the bonus week of April 2-8, pre-purchased day tickets will be available at steep discounts — $25 for midweek and $45 on Saturday for adults.

Tamarack’s "Idaho Free Day," which provides a free, one-day lift ticket to season passholders from any other Idaho ski area, is still in effect. Tamarack Outfitters will also be offering 50% discounts on retail.

Terrain will be limited, but snow coverage won’t be. The resort will operate three lifts — Discovery, Tamarack Express and Summit Express — from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and groom Discovery, Homestead, Waltz, Upper Serenity, Lower Serenity, Upper Showtime, Canoe Ridge, and upper and lower Bliss. Showtime Terrain Park will also be open and groomed.