Talon Fire burns 114 acres, cause of fire still unknown

Posted at 10:45 AM, Jul 05, 2022
The Talon Fire near the Birds of Prey Center burned 114 acres, according to an update from the Bureau of Land Management.

BODFIRE and Boise City Fire crews responded to the fire Monday evening and had it contained by 11:30 p.m., according to BLM Idaho Fire. No structures were damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Estimated control is 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to BLM Idaho Fire.

