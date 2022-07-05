Talon Fire burns 114 acres, cause of fire still unknown

The Talon Fire near the Birds of Prey Center burned 114 acres, according to an update from the Bureau of Land Management.

BODFIRE and Boise City Fire crews responded to the fire Monday evening and had it contained by 11:30 p.m., according to BLM Idaho Fire. No structures were damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire contained at 11:30. Crews will be mopping up through the night. Estimated control tomorrow. No structures damaged. Cause under investigation. — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 5, 2022

Estimated control is 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to BLM Idaho Fire.