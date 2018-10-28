Take back day for expired prescriptions to encourage 'drug free' Idaho

BOISE - Schools across Idaho have been celebrating red ribbon week as a way to encourage a drug-free Idaho. Today people drove to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and get rid of their old, expired prescription drugs and limit temptation.

Safely dispose of unused/expired prescription drugs at the #NationalPrescriptionDrugTakeBackDay Saturday, 10/27 from 10am-2pm at the @NampaCivicCntr

Often abused prescription drugs are obtained from family/friends, often from home medicine cabinets. #DontBeADealer #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/7L8q9Q8moC — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) October 21, 2018

The DEA and drug-free Idaho collected expired pills and medicines all across Idaho for 16th prescription drug take-back day. It’s a nationwide effort to help eliminate drug use. Drug-free Idaho says it’s especially important to get rid of your old prescriptions to remove the possibility of kids or teens getting into them.

“it’s really important to get rid of that stuff, out of the home, because that’s where a majority of youth will get it from, a majority of youth who abused of misuse prescription meds get it from family or friends," said executive director of Drug-Free Idaho Rob Stevenson.

The DEA takes the collected drugs straight from their trash areas to an incinerator to dispose of them.