Tag, you're it! Idaho Fish & Game needs your help

IDAHO — If you're one to go out fishing, Idaho Fish & Game needs your help and there's even possibly something in it for you.

Fisheries biologists have attached orange-colored "t-bar anchor tags" to different species of fish throughout the state in order to learn more about them, and by reporting a tagged fish when you've caught one, you can help in this research.

To fill out a report just answer the info on the IDFG website.

The angler reports will be used to determine how many fish in an area are caught as well as help identify fish migration patterns.

Now, if a tagged fish that you've caught has "REWARD" printed on the tag, that tag can be redeemed for a reward value of $25, $50, $100, or $200.

Reward tags must be removed from the fish by clipping the tag with scissors or clippers and sent to the Idaho Fish & Game research office in Nampa. They ask that you avoid yanking tags out of the fish.

Then mail the tag to:

1414 E Locust Lane

Nampa, ID 83686

If a fish tag does not say "REWARD", you can decide whether to remove it from the fish or leave it and release for the next angler to report. If you leave the tag, take a photo or jot down the tag number. If you clip it, again use scissors or clippers to avoid pulling it out of the fish.

