Taco Bell Arena will be the first certified sensory inclusive college arena in the country

Boise - Boise State University has partnered with KultureCity in an effort to make Taco Bell Arena the first certified sensory inclusive college arena in the country.

This is aimed towards people who have a difficult time with sensory overload while attending an exciting event at Taco Bell Arena.

"It's really geared towards folks with autism, dementia, PTSD and any other type of sensory needs both visual and non-visual," said Sam Dores of Boise State University.

That will include 50 sensory bags that staff can hand out that come with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted blankets that can be put on laps.

Boise State said that they are proud to be the first college to help with sensory overload, that also includes training staff to be able to identify and help people in the arena.