Symbolization in the coins left on Veterans' graves, what do they mean?

BOISE, Idaho — If you've ever visited a Veterans Cemetery, you can't help but notice the uniformity of the headstones. Each one is the same height and width, set with equal distances between them. The placement is in perfect formation, showing order vertically, horizontally, and diagonally.

Christine Coates, KIVI

But have you ever noticed the coins that are sometimes displayed on the markers?

Coins are often left on the headstones of fallen soldiers, and with symbolization dating back to the days of the Roman Empire, each coin has a different meaning behind being left.

Historically, fallen soldiers had coins placed in their mouths as payment to the "ferryman", allowing for safe passage across the River Styx, which according to Greek mythology, is believed to separate the worlds of the living and the dead.

In modern times, the Navy, when launching a new ship, often secures coins under the mast for the same purpose. In the event that the ship is lost at sea, it is a token gesture from the lost sailors to guarantee payment to the ferryman for safe transport.

In an article distributed by the Department of Military Affairs, they say that during the time surrounding the Vietnam War, many soldiers began leaving different coins on fallen service members' headstones to honor their fellow soldiers and show respect to their families.

Christine Coates, KIVI

In those days, the world was in turmoil with differing opinions about the war, and leaving a coin on the headstone gave people a way to quietly show respect and avoid conflicts or arguments.

Each coin has its own meaning.



A penny means that someone has visited the grave.



A nickel means that the visitor to the grave trained in boot camp with the deceased.



A dime means that the visitor and deceased had served together in some capacity.



A quarter means that the visitor was with the deceased when they passed away.

Christine Coates, KIVI Headstone in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, showing two quarters and a penny honoring a fallen soldier



In a secondary way to honor these fallen soldiers, the groundskeepers at the cemetery collect the coins and they are donated to help with the upkeep of the grounds, and even to donate to the burial of vets who cannot afford the cost.

In speaking with an employee at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, we learned that several other coins have been found on the headstones. Commemorative coins representing charitable causes, groups, or organizations to which they had once belonged. The gesture really brings home the fact that any coin left shows honor and respect for a fallen vet.

So if you find yourself out this weekend, giving thanks to a vet who has crossed the River Styx, leave a coin and remind them, and their families, they will never be forgotten.