Sweet non-profit makes cakes for the community

BOISE, Idaho — All this week, we're celebrating Idaho Gives, a time where the community comes together and supports our valued non-profits. On Wednesday, we'll talk about Community Cakes - maybe the sweetest non-profit in the Treasure Valley.

Volunteer bakers work to make sure everyone gets the gift of cake on their birthday, often while the recipient is dealing with difficult situations.

Kristen Skovira spoke to their vice president and bakers as they picked up fresh baking supplies.

"We have been providing cakes and really haven’t slowed down through COVID and that’s really been a joy," said Alice Michelson, co-founder and Vice President of Community Cakes.

Michelson and her group of amateur bakers create, decorate and deliver homemade birthday cakes to those who would otherwise not get one.

Community members like veterans, hospice patients, and sometimes kids facing life struggles who may be getting their very first cake - ever.

"It’s their very first birthday cake," said Michelson, "And then we also have the privilege to our hospice partners to provide the last birthday cake for them."

Every few months, volunteers come together and gather fresh baking supplies like cake mix and candles, even homemade cards. Volunteers make about 45 cakes a month. In 2020, they managed to serve up about 550 cakes to those needing a little something sweet.

Michelson says seeing how much they've grown, how many new bakers have joined the cause, and all of those birthday smiles. That's just icing on the cake.

We have been providing cakes and really haven’t slowed down through COVID and that’s really been a joy Alice Michelson

If you would like to donate to Community Cakes through Idaho Gives, click here.