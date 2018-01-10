SWAT team on scene of Simplot Blvd. stand-off

CALDWELL, ID - Canyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to negotiate with an armed man who has holed up inside a business on Simplot Blvd., west of Caldwell.

The incident began about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker says employees of the business, located in the 20000 block of Simplot Blvd/Highway 19, have been evacuated.

The man is believed to be alone in the building.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is on the scene.

We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.