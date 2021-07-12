Suspect taken to hospital after police shooting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say a man is in the hospital following a police shooting Sunday night.

Police say it started around 7 p.m. on Overland Road as officers responded to reports of a possible DUI/reckless driver in a van. During the investigation, officers learned the van had been reported stolen.

Officers located the driver and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled, reportedly swerving toward patrol cars as he left the area. Officers started to pursue the suspect but stopped because of the high rate of speed, reckless driving, and potential danger to surrounding vehicles.

Police later spotted the suspect traveling along Riley Court and attempted to stop him. According to police, as officers tried to stop the driver, they radioed that the suspect rammed his vehicle into one of the patrol vehicles several times.

As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, police fired a weapon, hitting the suspect. It's unclear how many shots were fired or how many officers fired a weapon.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. No officers were hurt.

Boise Police say the suspect is likely to face felony charges. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by Meridian Police is investigating. Body camera footage will be reviewed.