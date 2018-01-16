Suspect in custody minutes after Boise armed robbery

Police apprehended a suspect Tuesday morning only about ten minutes after an armed robbery at the Rite-Aid pharmacy near Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road in west Boise.

The robbery was reported about 8:10 a.m. Police were told someone had stolen drugs from the pharmacy, according to an Ada County dispatch supervisor.

“The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white Honda Accord,” the dispatcher said.

About 8:20 a.m., police spotted a vehicle matching that description near the intersection of Franklin and Five Mile Roads, about one mile from the crime scene. Officers pulled the vehicle over, and detained the suspect.

One northbound lane of Five Mile has been shut down, according to the dispatcher.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details las they become available.