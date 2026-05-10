Suspect in custody after a man was shot and killed near Post Falls

KOOTENAI COUNTY — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed near Stateline Speedway on Saturday evening, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said.

According to police, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting near the speedway on North Beck Road in unincorporated Kootenai County near Post Falls.

At the time of the shooting, the Lantern Festival was underway at the speedway. Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Post Falls Police Department were already in the area to monitor the event.

KCSO said law enforcement responded quickly and detained the suspected shooter as the individual was leaving the area in a vehicle.

Deputies located a deceased adult male at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving individuals leaving the event, police say. The suspect was allegedly attempting to drive through the crowded area.

Police have detained the shooting suspect, who is currently being interviewed by investigators.

KCSO said at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public, but people should avoid the area as the investigation is active and ongoing. North Beck Road will remain closed while investigators continue processing the scene.