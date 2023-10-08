Suspect Arrested Following Shots Fired Near Julia Davis Park

Boise Police have made an arrest after responding to reports of shots being fired around Julia Davis Park on October 7 during a nearby Boise State football game.

Officers secured the scene at 7:43 pm and began a search for the suspect, who was later located in the park and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was then identified as Ryan Owens. Owens was booked into Ada County Jail, and officers continued their investigation of the incident.

Early evidence indicates that the suspect brandished the firearm during a disturbance and fired several times into the park before fleeing on foot.

This investigation is ongoing.