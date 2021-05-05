Survey: Idaho conservatives view businesses, teachers and Gov. Brad Little more favorably than Idaho Legislature

A recent survey of Idaho conservatives shows many view local businesses, teachers and Gov. Brad Little more favorably than the Legislature and favor funding education.

A survey sponsored by the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, the Idaho Education Association, and the Boise Metro Chamber surveyed 400 likely Republican voters. Of those surveyed, just 13% rated the Idaho Legislature's performance as "excellent."

Results showed 86% had a favorable opinion of Idaho businesses, 72% had a favorable opinion of Little, and 59% favored Idaho teachers.

When given several choices for the Legislature's ideal top priority, 27% of those surveyed said fully funding Idaho public schools. Long-term infrastructure planning was close behind at 25% while 23% of Republicans surveyed said cutting property taxes is the top priority, according to the results. Just 12% said cutting Little's power and shifting it to the Legislature is a priority and 8% said cutting income taxes.

The majority of conservative republicans surveyed overwhelmingly support accepting federal funding for education. The survey shows 43% "strongly" favor accepting $6 million for early childhood education, and 36% strongly support $40 million in federal funds for voluntary COVID-19 precautions in schools.

The sponsoring organizations released a joint statement on the survey findings:

“As Teacher Appreciation Week begins across the country and here in Idaho, we hope the legislature will take a moment to step back from its political food fight and follow the lead of their voters. Though you wouldn’t know it from the way their elected representatives in the Capitol are acting, conservative Republicans across the state highly regard our state’s teachers and say funding Idaho’s public schools is their top priority this legislative session.