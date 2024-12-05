Supreme Court overturns previous University of Idaho ruling from a lower court

BOISE, Idaho — Another setback, for the University of Idaho's plan to purchase the University of Phoenix.

The Idaho Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling from an Ada County District Court that said closed-door discussions about the possible purchase were allowed.

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador is behind the lawsuit claiming the 2023 meetings violated Idaho's Open Meetings Law. The Idaho Supreme Court however, did not declare the discussions illegal.

The Idaho State Board of Education approved the University of Idaho's $685 million proposal to create a not-for-profit organization, NewU, to acquire the University of Phoenix back in 2023.

The deal would see NewU acquire all of the University of Phoenix's assets, which includes its online education infrastructure.

While NewU and the University of Idaho would remain separate entities, the deal would allow the schools to share certain resources.

The Supreme Court is sending the case back to lower courts for further review.

You can read the Supreme Court Opinion and summary online.