Support STEM education at the Reuseum during Idaho Gives

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Thursday is the final day for Idaho Gives, the state's largest online giving campaign. More than 650 nonprofits are taking part, including the Reuseum, which opened in Garden City back in 2008.

People can donate used and surplus technology and electronics, which are then refurbished and sold, recycled, or used for education. The Reuseum hosts workshops for local children, hoping to boost their interest and knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math.

"My favorite part about working here at Reuseum is watching the kids start laughing and laughing and laughing during the workshops," said Steven Rodoletz, Executive Director of Reuseum. "They have no idea that they're doing science. They have no idea that they're doing physics. They think they're having a good time and they are!"

Just $10 can provide a child with one of the Reuseum's workshops and a $100 donation can support a workshop for up to 15 kids. If you would like to donate to the Reuseum during Idaho Gives, click here.